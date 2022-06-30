News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Shopper has purse stolen from trolley in west Suffolk store

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:50 PM June 30, 2022
A shopper had their purse stolen from a trolley while in a store in a west Suffolk town.

The incident happened between 11am and 11.20am at a shop in Cangle Road in Haverhill, Suffolk police said.

The victim had their zipped-up bag hanging on their trolley.

They turned away from the trolley for a short time, but when they turned back their bag was open and the purse missing from inside.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/40477/22.

