Audi A1 stolen from west Suffolk town may have been abandoned

The Audi was stolen in Haverhill in July - Credit: Suffolk police

Police believe an Audi that was reported stolen in west Suffolk last month may have been abandoned.

The black Audi A1, which has the registration BJ63 XTO, was reported missing from Haverhill in July, Suffolk police said on Twitter.

*APPEAL*



We are still trying to locate a Black Audi A1 BJ63 XTO stolen from a victim in Haverhill last month



Thought to still be in Haverhill likely abandoned.



You can contact us on 101 or completely anonymously using @CrimestoppersUK



Crime Ref: 37/46302/22



#858 pic.twitter.com/a72L220Stt — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) August 2, 2022

Officers believe the car is still in the town and has been "likely abandoned".

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/46302/22.