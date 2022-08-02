Audi A1 stolen from west Suffolk town may have been abandoned
Published: 2:30 PM August 2, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police believe an Audi that was reported stolen in west Suffolk last month may have been abandoned.
The black Audi A1, which has the registration BJ63 XTO, was reported missing from Haverhill in July, Suffolk police said on Twitter.
Officers believe the car is still in the town and has been "likely abandoned".
Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/46302/22.