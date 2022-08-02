News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Audi A1 stolen from west Suffolk town may have been abandoned

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:30 PM August 2, 2022
The Audi was stolen in Haverhill in July

The Audi was stolen in Haverhill in July - Credit: Suffolk police

Police believe an Audi that was reported stolen in west Suffolk last month may have been abandoned.

The black Audi A1, which has the registration BJ63 XTO, was reported missing from Haverhill in July, Suffolk police said on Twitter. 

Officers believe the car is still in the town and has been "likely abandoned".

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/46302/22.

