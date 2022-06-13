Swastika sprayed on wall near primary school in west Suffolk town

A swastika was sprayed on a wall near a school in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A swastika and anti-Jewish obscenities have been sprayed on a wall near a primary school in Haverhill.

The graffiti was daubed near the entrance of an underpass in Chalkstone Way, near Westfield Primary Academy, Suffolk police said.

The incident happened at some point between 8.30am on Thursday and 8.30am on Friday last week.

Police are treating the graffiti as a hate crime.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/35797/22.