Burglars throw bicycle at man in spate of garage break-ins

Published: 3:55 PM March 10, 2021

Burglars threw a bicycle at a man when apprehended by a member of the public during a burglary.

The two burglars were spotted using a grinder to cut the lock of a garage door in Templars Court in Haverhill in the early hours of Tuesday morning, March 9.

When challenged by a member of the public, one of them threw a bike towards them before making off on another bicycle.

Police later received reports that two other garages had been targeted and had locks cut off.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said it is not known if anything was stolen from inside.

A description has not been given.

Those with information regarding the incidents are asked to contact the Haverhill Neighbourhood Response Team on 101, quoting reference 11501/21.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.



