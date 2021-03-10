Burglars throw bicycle at man in spate of garage break-ins
- Credit: IAN BURT
Burglars threw a bicycle at a man when apprehended by a member of the public during a burglary.
The two burglars were spotted using a grinder to cut the lock of a garage door in Templars Court in Haverhill in the early hours of Tuesday morning, March 9.
When challenged by a member of the public, one of them threw a bike towards them before making off on another bicycle.
Police later received reports that two other garages had been targeted and had locks cut off.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said it is not known if anything was stolen from inside.
A description has not been given.
Those with information regarding the incidents are asked to contact the Haverhill Neighbourhood Response Team on 101, quoting reference 11501/21.
Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.
