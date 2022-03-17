Suspected drug dealers arrested after police raid west Suffolk home

The warrant was carried out in The Causeway in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after police raided a home in Haverhill.

Officers from Suffolk police conducted a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a property in The Causeway on Friday, March 11.

A spokesman for the police said a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and heroin were found inside the property and a quantity of cash and mobile phones were seized.

A 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were all arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

All three were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

They have all since been released under investigation, pending further enquires.

