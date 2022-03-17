News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Suspected drug dealers arrested after police raid west Suffolk home

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:44 PM March 17, 2022
The warrant was carried out in The Causeway in Haverhill, Suffolk

The warrant was carried out in The Causeway in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after police raided a home in Haverhill.

Officers from Suffolk police conducted a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a property in The Causeway on Friday, March 11. 

A spokesman for the police said a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and heroin were found inside the property and a quantity of cash and mobile phones were seized. 

A 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were all arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

All three were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning. 

They have all since been released under investigation, pending further enquires. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Haverhill News

