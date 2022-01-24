Tools stolen from van parked in west Suffolk residential street
Published: 2:34 PM January 24, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Thieves broke into a van in Haverhill overnight and stole tools.
The theft took place from a van that was parked in North Avenue sometime between 11pm on Sunday, January 23, and 5.15am today, Monday, January 24.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said various tools were stolen from inside.
Anyone with any information about this theft is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference 37/4755/22.
