Tools stolen from van parked in west Suffolk residential street

The theft took place in North Avenue in Haverhill overnight

Thieves broke into a van in Haverhill overnight and stole tools.

The theft took place from a van that was parked in North Avenue sometime between 11pm on Sunday, January 23, and 5.15am today, Monday, January 24.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said various tools were stolen from inside.

Anyone with any information about this theft is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference 37/4755/22.

