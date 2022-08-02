Two men arrested after Class A drugs and weapon found in stolen car

Two men have been arrested after police stopped a vehicle in Haverhill - Credit: Haverhill Police

Two men have been arrested after suspected Class A drugs and an offensive weapon were found in a stolen car.

The incident happened this afternoon, August 2, in Haverhill in west Suffolk.

According to a tweet from Haverhill Police, officers assisted the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team to stop the vehicle.

After a search, a quantity of suspected Class A drugs and an offensive weapon were found.

The vehicle was also reported as stolen and the driver was previously disqualified.

Two men were arrested and the vehicle was seized by officers.