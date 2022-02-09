Woman followed by balaclava-clad man on bike in Haverhill

Police are appealing after a woman was followed by a man on a bike in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A female dog walker was followed by a balaclava-clad man on a bike in Haverhill, police say.

The incident took place at about 5.30pm in the Chimswell Way and Betony Walk area of the town on Wednesday, February 2.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the cyclist followed the woman along Chimswell Way as she walked towards the estate with her small dog.

The he stopped before riding back towards her and coming very close when she crossed the road

"After continuing to follow her, he sped off when she met her son," the spokesman said.

The cyclist has been described as white, believed to be in his early 20s, about 5ft 8ins, and of a slim build.

He was wearing a navy or black plain hoodie with the hood up, a black balaclava covering his face, navy or black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

He was riding a navy blue mountain bike with unknown white writing on the frame.

Anyone with any information or who say the incident is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/6888/22.

