East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Heating oil worth £600 stolen from house in west Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:49 AM March 21, 2022
The theft happened in Pott Hall Road, West Row

The theft happened in Pott Hall Road, West Row - Credit: Google Maps

About £600 worth of heating oil has been stolen from a home in west Suffolk. 

The fuel was taken from a tank at a property outside Pott Hall Road in West Row, near Mildenhall.

The theft is believed to have happened between last Wednesday and 12pm on Friday, Suffolk police said.

This comes after £600 worth of heating oil was stolen from a doctor's surgery in Barrow, and more than 1,000 litres was stolen from a home in Snape

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/16445/22. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
West Suffolk News

