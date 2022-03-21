Heating oil worth £600 stolen from house in west Suffolk village

About £600 worth of heating oil has been stolen from a home in west Suffolk.

The fuel was taken from a tank at a property outside Pott Hall Road in West Row, near Mildenhall.

The theft is believed to have happened between last Wednesday and 12pm on Friday, Suffolk police said.

This comes after £600 worth of heating oil was stolen from a doctor's surgery in Barrow, and more than 1,000 litres was stolen from a home in Snape.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/16445/22.

