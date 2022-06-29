News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suspected wanted man chased through Suffolk village

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:05 PM June 29, 2022
A suspected wanted man was chased through Acton this afternoon 

A suspected wanted man was chased through Acton this afternoon - Credit: Google Maps

A suspected wanted man was chased by police in a Suffolk village this afternoon. 

At about 12.05pm today (June 29) police officers attempted to stop a man in Acton who was suspected of being wanted for burglary. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The man ran off and additional officers were called to assist with searching for him, including the police dog unit.

"Despite an extensive search, including the field opposite Coblers Way, the man was not located."

