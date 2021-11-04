News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heavy police presence spotted in Suffolk town

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:46 AM November 4, 2021
Updated: 11:49 AM November 4, 2021
Officers have been spotted in Bury St Edmunds this morning

Officers have been spotted in Bury St Edmunds this morning

A heavy police presence has been spotted in Bury St Edmunds town centre this morning. 

The officers were seen near the Arc shopping centre. 

Suffolk police have been approached for comment. 

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 


Bury St Edmunds News

