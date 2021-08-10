News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Heron shot with arrow found flying and feeding well

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:46 AM August 10, 2021    Updated: 8:47 AM August 10, 2021
Stock image.

Heron flying with arrow through it found flying and feeding well

A heron that was shot with an arrow last week appears to have recovered, say police.

Officers became concerned for the bird's welfare when it was spotted last week flying with an arrow through it

Police confirmed that the bird was seen flying and feeding well last night in the Woolpit area.

Officers confirmed that they believe that the bird will survive and have asked the public to not make any further calls unless it is found unable to fly. 

Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The second day of the 16th Lowestoft Seafront Air Festival 2012. Red Arrows Picture: James Bass

Suffolk Live

Where you can see the Red Arrows fly over Suffolk this weekend

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Severe delays were caused on the Orwell Bridge this evening

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man detained over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 reopens

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Simon and Lucia Lucas are the new owners of The Green Man in Tunstall Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon