Heron shot with arrow found flying and feeding well

Published: 8:46 AM August 10, 2021 Updated: 8:47 AM August 10, 2021

Heron flying with arrow through it found flying and feeding well

A heron that was shot with an arrow last week appears to have recovered, say police.

Officers became concerned for the bird's welfare when it was spotted last week flying with an arrow through it.

Police confirmed that the bird was seen flying and feeding well last night in the Woolpit area.

Officers confirmed that they believe that the bird will survive and have asked the public to not make any further calls unless it is found unable to fly.