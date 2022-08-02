Proposal to increase Highpoint Prison capacity set to be approved

Existing capacity at the prison currently stands at 1,300 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press/Archant

Government plans to expand HMP Highpoint's capacity by almost 60pc have been recommended for approval.

The Ministry of Justice has submitted an application to expand the existing west Suffolk prison by a further 744 beds across three four-storey accommodation blocks.

The prison, in Stradishall, West Suffolk, currently has a capacity of 1,300.

The application has been recommended for approval by planning officers ahead of West Suffolk's development control committee meeting on Wednesday.

Proposals include three new four-storey accommodation blocks, each accommodating up to 248 prisoners, a new two-storey block for vocational education and workshops, including a multi-faith area and an expanded gym.

A new healthcare building, pharmacy facilities and car park have also been included in the application.

Accommodation blocks will comprise of three wings connected to a central support wing, with six differing types of en-suite bedrooms.

The majority of the development will take place within the secure area of the prison, though some parts, such as the new car park, will occur outside the secure fence.

The project is a part of the Ministry's £500 million plan to create thousands of new places across six prisons.

These are HMPs Highpoint, Bullingdon, Channings, Wood, Elmley, Hindley and Wayland.

It is hoped the plan will cut reoffending and crime by getting more ex-offenders into jobs.

Following the announcement of these plans in June 2022, former prisons minister Victoria Atkins, said: "The government is delivering on its vision for a modern prison estate that places security and rehabilitation at the heart of its design.

"This will boost public safety by giving offenders every opportunity to turn away from a life of crime and towards a future of gainful employment."

The Ministry of Justice estimates the establishment of new houseblocks and refurbishment works across the six sites will generate over 2,000 jobs through the construction phase and over 750 jobs within the new prison facilities.

The government has invested £4 billion to create the largest prison-building programme the UK has seen in over a century.

Existing plans also include the construction of four brand-new prisons alongside the refurbishment of existing sites.