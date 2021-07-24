Four convicted of offences linked to mobile phone use in Suffolk prison
- Credit: Archant
Four people have admitted offences relating to the criminal use of a mobile phone inside a Suffolk prison.
Karl Tulloch, Jamie-Lee Robertshaw, Sharon Langstaff and Kathryn Fraser-Turner were all charged with conspiracy to transmit, or cause to transmit any image or sound from inside HMP Highpoint by electronic communication for simultaneous reception outside the prison between May 10 and November 25 last year.
Tulloch was also charged with possession of a mobile phone inside a prison.
Tulloch, 35, formerly of Northampton; Robertshaw, 34, of Ellis Way, Abington Vale, Northampton; Langstaff, 52, of Malcolm Road, Kingsley, Northampton, and Fraser-Turner, 50, of Bridgemere Close, Westcroft, Milton Keynes, all entered guilty pleas at a hearing at Northampton Crown Court on July 8.
Tulloch, Robertshaw and Langstaff are all due back before the court on August 11 for sentencing, with Fraser-Turner’s sentencing set for October 28.
A fifth person, a Coventry woman, aged 35, charged in connection with the case, is due to stand trial in November.
