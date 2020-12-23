News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Three held following suspicious activity outside prison

Tom Potter

Published: 4:30 PM December 23, 2020   
Rianna Taylor has been told she could be jailed after attempting to smuggle drugs into Highpoint Prison Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Three people have been arrested in connection with an incident on the perimeter of HMP Highpoint prison, near Stradishall.

At about 4pm on Tuesday, December 22, police received a report of suspicious activity.

A 46-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited article and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A 27 year old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs.

All three are from the Bury St Edmunds area.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Two doctored tennis balls were recovered from the location, police said.

