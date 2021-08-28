Boy arrested after man threatened with 'firearm' in seaside town
- Credit: Google Maps
A teenage boy has been arrested after a man was threatened with a "firearm" in a seaside town.
Police received reports of the disturbance at the junction of Agate Road and Marine Parade West, in Clacton, at around 12.25am on Wednesday, August 24.
It was reported a firearm had been seen during the incident, with the wielder believed to have made off in the direction of the Premier Inn hotel.
A boy, 16, from Holland-on-Sea, was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, producing cannabis and two offences of common assault.
He has been released on bail until September 12.
Another person arrested on suspicion of assault, an 18-year-old man from Clacton, will face no further action.
Police are calling on those with information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident, to call Clacton CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/178554/21.
