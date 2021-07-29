News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public told not to approach missing Hollesley Bay absconder

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 8:13 AM July 29, 2021   
Police are appealing to find Christopher Doyley

Police are appealing to find Christopher Doyley

A man out on temporary release licence from Hollesley Bay prison has failed to return.

Christopher Doyley, aged 50, was due to meet at a rendezvous point in Ipswich town centre at 4.30pm on Wednesday but failed to turn up.

He was last seen earlier in the afternoon.

Doyley is described as black, 6ft tall, of medium build, with brown eyes, black hair and clean shaven.

He is serving a six and a half year sentence for attempted GBH, assault and possession of a bladed item in a public place.

He has links to south-east London.

Members of the public are being warned not to approach him.

Anyone who believes they have seen  Doyley or has any information regarding his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 317 of July 28. 
  

