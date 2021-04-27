News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Hollesley Bay inmate absconds from open prison

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 8:08 AM April 27, 2021   
Zenel Marku

Police are appealing for help to find Zenel Marku who has absconded from Hollesley Bay - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a prisoner serving nine years for drug offences who has absconded from Hollesley Bay.

Zenel Marku, 29, went missing on Monday evening. 

Marku is described as white, of medium build, with brown eyes and with brown hair.

He has links to the London area.

Anyone who believes they have seen Zenel Marku, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police remained at the pub on Sunday morning

Suffolk Live | Updated

Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook shouting instructions from the touchline.

'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon