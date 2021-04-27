Published: 8:08 AM April 27, 2021

Police are appealing for help to find Zenel Marku who has absconded from Hollesley Bay - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a prisoner serving nine years for drug offences who has absconded from Hollesley Bay.

Zenel Marku, 29, went missing on Monday evening.

Marku is described as white, of medium build, with brown eyes and with brown hair.

He has links to the London area.

Anyone who believes they have seen Zenel Marku, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.