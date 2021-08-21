Published: 8:19 AM August 21, 2021

A Hollesley Bay prisoner has failed to return to the prison after a period of home leave.

Frank McArthur, aged 46, was released on temporary licence on Monday, August 16 but failed to return to the prison as designated on Friday, August 20.

He is serving a nine-year and 10-month sentence for robbery, burglary and theft offences.

McArthur is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with brown hair, a scar on the right side of his head and tattoos on both arms.

He has links to the Fulham area of south-west London.

You may also want to watch:

Members of the public are advised not to approach McArthur, but to call police immediately if they believe they have seen him.

Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.