Man arrested after absconding from prison over three weeks ago

A 46-year-old man who absconded from prison has been located and arrested by police.

Robbie, otherwise known as Paul, Burton was reported missing from Hollesley Bay Prison, near Woodbridge, on December 10 after failing to return while out on temporary license.

Burton was serving a five-year sentence for burglary and fraud offences.

During the search for Burton Suffolk police warned members of the public to not approach him or take any further action other than dialling 101.

He was arrested in Southend-on-Sea on Christmas Eve and has now been returned to the prison system.

A spokesman for Suffolk police thanked the public for their help with their appeal.