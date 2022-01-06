Ram-raider walked out of jail over bullying fear
A ram-raid gang member who went on the run for two months after walking out of a Suffolk prison has been jailed for eight months.
Twenty-one-year-old Tommy Mitchell, who was serving a 78-month sentence, was found to be missing from HMP Hollesley Bay jail in April last year.
He was arrested and returned to prison two months later
Mitchell and eight other men were jailed in October 2019 for being part of a ram-raid gang which caused £150,000 worth of damage in a year.
The gang had also stolen £165,000 in smash and grab raids across the south of England.
Mitchell had admitted two charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and one of conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.
On Thursday (January 6) Mitchell admitted escaping from Hollesley Bay and was jailed for eight months, of which he will have to serve half.
Ipswich Crown Court heard that Mitchell had walked out of the prison because he feared he would be moved to a prison where he he had previously been bullied after a mobile phone was found in his cell at Hollesley Bay.