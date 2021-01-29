Gold watch stolen after burglar rifles through bedrooms

Published: 4:07 PM January 29, 2021 Updated: 4:08 PM January 29, 2021

Police have warned people in the Creeting St Mary area to be vigilant after the burglary in All Saints Road - Credit: Google Streetview

A home in Creeting St Mary has been left a mess after a search by a burglar who took only a gold watch.

The incident happened some time between 3.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday, January 27, in All Saints Road.

Entry was gained via the back door of the property and the bedrooms, kitchen and shed were searched in a way police have described as 'untidy'.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious persons or vehicles in the village on Wednesday afternoon.

They would also like to remind residents to be vigilant in their communities and to ensure they keep doors and windows secured.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 4397/21.