East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Horse riding equipment and batteries stolen in west Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:02 PM March 29, 2022
Updated: 12:04 PM March 29, 2022
The incident happened on Herringswell Road, near Kennet

The incident happened in Herringswell Road - Credit: Google Maps

Thieves have stolen horse riding equipment and batteries from an address in a west Suffolk village.

The incident happened at some time between 5pm on Friday and 7.45am the following day Herringswell, Suffolk police said.

Horse riding gear, including blankets and head collars, were stolen from a livery and a caravan in Herringswell Road.

Some batteries were also stolen in the raid.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/18250/22.

