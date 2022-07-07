'Heartless' thieves steal hospice charity van from car park

The Clacton van with drivers and sales assistants Simon Turner (left) and Paul Baboolall. It was stolen on Monday. - Credit: EACH

A children's hospice charity has been left "shocked and saddened" by the theft of a van used to support its vital work.

Heartless thieves stole the branded East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) van from a car park behind the charity's shop in North Road, Clacton, on Monday.

The vehicle is used to collect and deliver furniture donations, as well as ferrying stock to the charity's other north Essex stores in Colchester, Dovercourt and Halstead.

More than £60,000 a year is generated from the furniture collected and the money is used to support families and care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

Phil Gormley, EACH chief executive, said: “We were shocked and saddened when we discovered the van had been stolen on Monday night.

“Those responsible are, quite simply, heartless. It seems incomprehensible anyone could stoop so low, given what the van is used for.

“It’s a vital part of our daily operation and selling furniture is an important income stream for our Clacton shop.

“We feel a sense of burning injustice and would appeal to anyone to contact the police if they have any information.

“It’s heavily branded with our name and logo, unless already resprayed, so our hope is someone has seen it being driven around.”

The white Ford box van, which has the registration FY63 OUM, is fitted with a tracking device but that has since been disabled.

The last activity suggests it was driven away shortly after 10.30pm.

Mr Gormley added: “The only saving grace is that there was very little stock on board.

“However, aside from the obvious loss of income, it’s caused an awful lot of distress and disruption this week.

“We plan to hire a replacement – an unwanted additional cost – but were unable to source one in time for Tuesday.

“That meant a whole day when we missed out and were unable to go about our usual business.

“It’s depressing to think anyone could be so thoughtless, doing something that directly affects a charity such as our own.”

Anyone with information or who has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage is asked to contact Essex Police.

Information can be submitted online at www.essex.police.uk or by using the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 10am-9pm, Monday to Friday. Quote the crime reference number 42/1733317/22.

People can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.