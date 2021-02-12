Police investigate suspected Covid breach after 'balloon release'

Published: 5:23 PM February 12, 2021

Police said they are conducting an investigation following reports of a gathering of people in the Howard Park area of Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating a potential breach of Covid-19 regulations following reports of a large outdoor gathering of people releasing balloons into the air.

The suspected breach of lockdown rules was reported to have taken place in the Howard Park area of Bury St Edmunds at about 4.15pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Suffolk Constabulary said it was gathering evidence to identify individuals as potentially being in breach of the regulations.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said: “Police are conducting an investigation following reports of a gathering of people in the Howard Park area of Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday, February 10.

"Police were made aware that, at approximately 4.15pm, a number of people had gathered together and were releasing balloons.



“As a result, officers are conducting an investigation into the circumstances of this incident, and are gathering evidence to identify individuals as potentially being in breach of the regulations to see if action is necessary and can be taken.



“Suffolk police will continue to take a proportionate approach, to understand people’s circumstances, and engage, explain and encourage compliance ahead of any enforcement. Where there are clear and blatant breaches, officers will take enforcement action.”