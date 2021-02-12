News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police investigate suspected Covid breach after 'balloon release'

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 5:23 PM February 12, 2021   
A man carrying out an 'indecent act' asked a 12-year-old girl to take off her top as she ran past in Stowupland, prompting a ...

Police said they are conducting an investigation following reports of a gathering of people in the Howard Park area of Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating a potential breach of Covid-19 regulations following reports of a large outdoor gathering of people releasing balloons into the air.

The suspected breach of lockdown rules was reported to have taken place in the Howard Park area of Bury St Edmunds at about 4.15pm on Wednesday afternoon. 

Suffolk Constabulary said it was gathering evidence to identify individuals as potentially being in breach of the regulations.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said: “Police are conducting an investigation following reports of a gathering of people in the Howard Park area of Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday, February 10.

"Police were made aware that, at approximately 4.15pm, a number of people had gathered together and were releasing balloons.

“As a result, officers are conducting an investigation into the circumstances of this incident, and are gathering evidence to identify individuals as potentially being in breach of the regulations to see if action is necessary and can be taken.

“Suffolk police will continue to take a proportionate approach, to understand people’s circumstances, and engage, explain and encourage compliance ahead of any enforcement. Where there are clear and blatant breaches, officers will take enforcement action.”

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prezzo, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe

Threat to Suffolk sites as Prezzo announces closures

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Paul Lambert

Football | Poll

Vote: Is it time for Evans to sack Town boss Lambert?

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Bins in snow

East Suffolk faces a week with no bin collections

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich waste team at work

Further bin disruption looms for Suffolk households

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon