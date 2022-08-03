Police treating huge straw bale blaze as suspected arson

The stack fire broke out in Clare - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Police are treating a blaze which destroyed a substantial amount of straw bales as suspected arson.

Clare fire station posted pictures of the blaze, on land off Nethergate Street, shortly before 9pm on Monday.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for witnesses after a large fire destroyed a substantial amount of straw bales in Clare.

"Officers are also urging the public to be aware as fires like this in these dry conditions could cause loss of property and life."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service posted on Twitter: "Due to a change in wind direction there is a large amount of smoke in the area.

"We ask local residents to close all windows and doors and not to be alarmed if smoke is visible in the morning."

It was the latest fire to break out in a field in recent days, following blazes in Chelmondiston and Ixworth.

Anyone with any information, images or footage of the fire in Clare which could help the inquiry is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/49472/22.