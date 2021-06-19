'Large knife' used in attempted robbery

Published: 2:18 PM June 19, 2021

A man reportedly pulled out a "large knife" during an attempted robbery in Colchester.

The incident happened around 1.10am Saturday, June 19 in Hythe Hill, when a man in his 20s was approached by the knifeman.

It is alleged the man tried to steal his phone and pulled out what has been described as a "large knife".

The suspect has been described as black, around 5ft 9in tall, with shoulder-length dreadlocked hair.

He was said to have been wearing a black top and jeans at the time.

Essex Police has called for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

Those with information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference 42/117239/21.

Information can also be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.



