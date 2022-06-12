News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trial date set for Bury St Edmunds pair accused of drug dealing

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:30 AM June 12, 2022
A date has been set for the trial of Ian Constable and Alison Coombes, both of Mill Park Gardens, Bury St Edmunds

A man and a woman from Bury St Edmunds accused of possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply will have to wait a year for their trial to take place.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (June 10) for a plea and trial preparation hearing were 48-year-old Ian Constable and 55-year-old Alison Coombes, both of Mill Park Gardens, Bury St Edmunds.

They both denied possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply on April 16 last year.

Their trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two-week warned list commencing June 12 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place on May 15.

Judge David Pugh allowed the defendants’ unconditional bail to continue.

