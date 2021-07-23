News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Restraining order for venue boss who intimidated council leader's daughter

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 4:59 PM July 23, 2021   
Ian Grutchfield leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court

Ian Grutchfield leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Archant

An arts venue boss has been hit with a restraining order after leading a convoy of protestors to the home of a council leader and intimidating his daughter.

Ian Grutchfield tried to enter the Boxford home of Babergh District Council leader John Ward during a demonstration over planned cuts to free parking in Sudbury and Hadleigh.

The 52-year-old director of Hadleigh Old School appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to admit using threatening words or behaviour towards Eleanor Ward.

Ian Grutchfield, venue director and co-owner of Hadleigh Old School

Ian Grutchfield, venue director at Hadleigh Old School, was handed a 12-month community order, with 200 hours of unpaid work, - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

The court heard how Grutchfield, of Bridge Street, Hadleigh, arrived at the address by car, followed by about a dozen other vehicles, just before noon on December 30, to protest council plans to reduce free parking from three hours to 30 minutes.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics said that Miss Ward, who was the only occupant of the property at the time, went outside to investigate when protestors parked outside and sounded their car horns.

Babergh Conservative leader John Ward said it was a good step for the councils to take. Picture: SAR

Babergh District Council leader, John Ward - Credit: Archant

He said Grutchfield then followed Miss Ward back towards the house, jamming his foot and half his body inside as she tried to close the door.

In a statement, Miss Ward said: "I was frightened they would get into the house.

Most Read

  1. 1 Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests
  2. 2 Town co-owner Bakay on future of Portman Road name
  3. 3 Machinery to be sold following the loss of 'passionate' farmer
  1. 4 Sought-after Felixstowe beach hut sells for £88K
  2. 5 Empty shelves as 'pingdemic' takes its toll on Suffolk's supply chain
  3. 6 69 homes for Suffolk village delayed over 'bland' design
  4. 7 Crash between two motorbikes
  5. 8 'I am very, very excited' - Town teenager Gibbs completes Norwich move
  6. 9 New-look Cobbold Stand finished - and what a difference it makes!
  7. 10 Ipswich closing in on Coulson loan signing

"I didn't know what they were there for, or whether they would turn violent." 

Jeremy Kendall, mitigating, said Grutchfield was a man of previous good character, who had since resigned as president of the local Conservative Association.

He said the issue of parking charges had been particularly emotive during a "nightmare year" in which many local businesses were forced to close.

"This was a foolish thing to do," said Mr Kendall.

"It personalised an issue that was a collective decision by the council. There were other ways to deal with it.

"His intention was simply to speak to Mr Ward, but his actions caused Miss Ward to be frightened."

Mr Kendall argued that a restraining order would be unnecessary as Grutchfield had learned some "painful lessons" and that there had been no similar incidents while awaiting his appearance at court.

Grutchfield was handed a 12-month community order, with 200 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay Miss Ward £500 in compensation.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order for 12 months.

Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Unruly Pig has a sunny decked terrace and large lawn Picture: Tim Bowden

Suffolk Live

Suffolk gastropub closes after positive Covid case

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Teddy Bishop during the warm-up at Bury Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Bishop set to sign for Lincoln

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Alex Pritchard, Huddersfield Town

Nine best signings made by Ipswich Town's League One rivals

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne before the pre-season friendly at Dartford

Interview

Bonne on Chantry life, Town tears and meeting his heroes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon