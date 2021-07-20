Man faces allegations of indecent assault on two girls in the 1970s

Published: 3:49 PM July 20, 2021

A Clacton man is facing allegations of indecently assaulting two underage girls in the 1970s.

Ian Vinnell, 83, of Albany Gardens West, faces four counts of indecent assault.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on August 3.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact DC Hayley Green at Colchester police station.

