Man faces allegations of indecent assault on two girls in the 1970s

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:49 PM July 20, 2021   
Colchester Magistrates Court

Ian Vinnell, 83, of Albany Gardens West, Clacton, faces four counts of indecent assault. - Credit: Archant

A Clacton man is facing allegations of indecently assaulting two underage girls in the 1970s.

Ian Vinnell, 83, of Albany Gardens West, faces four counts of indecent assault.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on August 3.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact DC Hayley Green at Colchester police station. 

You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you’ve been affected by crime, call your local victim care team in Essex. Lines are open 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday on 0808 17 81 694 or out of hours on 0808 16 89 111. 

