Teenage girl injured after attack near sixth form college

A teenage girl was treated for injuries after being attacked outside Colchester Sixth Form College.

The incident happened near the college in North Hill at about 12.50pm on Wednesday, Essex Police said.

A police spokesman said a teenage girl was treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

It is not believed the assault took place at the college and enquiries are ongoing to identify exactly where it happened.

An email that was sent to students at the sixth form that has been seen by this newspaper said: "You may be aware that police and paramedics were onsite in the early afternoon today.

"Please be assured that this did not relate to any incident onsite.

"A member of the college community sustained an injury offsite and we of course were anxious to support everyone in this matter.

"Thank you to everyone for their cooperation.”