News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Violent incidents in Suffolk GP surgeries revealed

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 6:00 AM June 6, 2022
A picture of Dr Chaand Nagpaul over a GP taking someone's blood pressure

Data reported by the British Medical Journal shows incidents of violence at health centres and GP surgeries have almost doubled in five years. - Credit: PA

New figures have revealed the number of violent incidents reported at Suffolk's GP surgeries in the last five years.

Data reported by the British Medical Journal shows that, nationally, incidents of violence at health centres and GP surgeries have almost doubled in that time - with 1,068 reports nationwide in 2021-22.

Only seven of these incidents occurred in Suffolk. Across the past five years, there has been a total of 39 violent incidents in health centres and GP surgeries in Suffolk reported to the police.

The British Medical Association chair of council Dr Chaand Nagpaul said: "It is important that GPs and their staff do not bear the brunt of wider NHS pressures, such as the record backlog of patients waiting for hospital treatments, from patients who feel the need to vent their frustrations."

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said CCTV, panic buttons and screens at reception have been rolled out across GP surgeries.

Health Care
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A police scene in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, after a stabbing

Man, 28, seriously injured in Ipswich town centre stabbing

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Today's electrical storm from mousehold heath overlooking the cathedral

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a Â£30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford

Eight Suffolk streets named People's Postcode Lottery winners

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Storms over Suffolk

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Showers and thunder predicted for jubilee weekend in Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon