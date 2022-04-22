News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jail warning for man who downloaded indecent child images

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:30 AM April 22, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court

Andrew Greaves has been warned that he could face a prison sentence when he is sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 56-year-old Suffolk man who downloaded indecent images of children has been warned he is likely to be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Andrew Greaves, of The Street, Peasenhall, who has admitted five offences of making indecent images of children.

He was due to have been sentenced on Thursday (April 21) but the hearing had to be adjourned as his barrister was unavailable and another barrister was unable to take over the case due to strike action by barristers.

Last month criminal barristers in England and Wales voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action by refusing to accept returns - where a barrister steps in to represent a defendant whose original barrister is unable to attend court - in protest over levels of legal aid funding.

Adjourning sentence until May 13 to allow Greaves to be legally represented, Judge David Pugh said that because of his previous convictions it was “highly likely” that he would receive an immediate prison sentence.

He allowed Greaves’ unconditional bail to continue until the sentencing hearing.

