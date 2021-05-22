Woman who forged dead partner's will among the criminals jailed this week

Published: 6:00 AM May 22, 2021

A pensioner who forged her late partner’s will and a drug dealer found in possession of £20,000 worth of cocaine were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week.

Anne Kermode-Hutchinson forged her late partner’s will in a bid to cheat his two sisters out of their £423,000 inheritance.

The 73-year-old was jailed for three years and nine months at Ipswich Crown Court – four years after been locked up for forging a previous partner’s will.

Kermode-Hutchinson, of Rowan Walk, Mildenhall, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two offences of fraud by false representation.

Woodbridge drug dealer Darnell Blanchard was jailed for 44 months after being found in possession of crack cocaine with a street value of more than £12,000.

When police raided Blanchard's address in Orwell Court, Woodbridge, the 25-year-old told officers: “You couldn’t have come at a worse time. You could have come last month and there would have been nothing."

Ipswich Crown Court heard Blanchard had been locked up in 2016 for 40 months for possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

Filipi Emiljan, of Park Road, Ipswich, was sentenced to four years and six months' custody after being caught with an estimated £20,000 of cocaine in the centre console of his Vauxhall Astra.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs at Ipswich Crown Court.

Kreshnik Shpta was jailed for two years for being concerned in the production of cannabis with an estimated potential yield of between £47,600 and £140,000.

The 27-year-old was recruited as a “gardener” for a Colchester cannabis factory in a four-bedroom semi-detached house on The Willows estate, in Colchester, where police found a “large and professional” set-up on January 29 this year.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Shpta, of no fixed address, owed people who brought him to the UK £12,000 and was working off his debt by looking after the plants.

Armand Mpita, 28, of Manor Road, London, was jailed for 43 months after being caught dealing class A drugs on four separate days.

Mpita pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to supplying crack cocaine on November 18, supplying heroin and crack cocaine on November 20, supplying crack cocaine on November 24 and supplying heroin and crack cocaine on November 30 in Essex.