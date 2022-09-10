News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man accused of attempting to suffocate woman faces trial

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:45 AM September 10, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant library.

Thomas Phillips will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court next year

The trial of a 28-year-old Stowmarket man accused of attempting to suffocate a woman is expected to take place in January next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (September 9) via a prison video link was Thomas Phillips, of Hillside, Stowmarket.

He pleaded not guilty to offences of assault by penetration, intentional suffocation and false imprisonment.

His trial will take place during a two-week warned list commencing January 16 next year. Prior to that, a further case management hearing will take place on November 3.

Ipswich Crown Court
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Southwold Denes beach was recognised by The Sunday Times

Suffolk Live News

Sewage warning issued for Suffolk beach after heavy rainfall

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The BBC filming in Saxmundham for a special episode of the Detectorists written, directerd and starr

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suffolk railway station renamed for TV filming

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Trowel and Hammer Inn, Cotton

Much-loved village pub to stand closed after landlords move on

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
EVRi delivery.

Retail

Why are people in Suffolk struggling to get their EVRi delivery?

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon