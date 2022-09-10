Man accused of attempting to suffocate woman faces trial

Thomas Phillips will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court next year

The trial of a 28-year-old Stowmarket man accused of attempting to suffocate a woman is expected to take place in January next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday (September 9) via a prison video link was Thomas Phillips, of Hillside, Stowmarket.

He pleaded not guilty to offences of assault by penetration, intentional suffocation and false imprisonment.

His trial will take place during a two-week warned list commencing January 16 next year. Prior to that, a further case management hearing will take place on November 3.