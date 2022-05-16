Three men who supplied cocaine into Colchester pubs jailed

Three men who were concerned in the supply of cocaine into Colchester pubs have been jailed for a total of over 14 years. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Three men arrested during a police operation into the supply of cocaine in two pubs in Colchester have been given jail sentences totalling more than 14 years.

Sentencing the men, Judge Martyn Levett said drug dealing had a negative impact on people living near where it was taking place and potentially on children at schools in the area.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that last year police became aware of powder cocaine being sold in licensed premises in Colchester, including the Royal Mortar and the Leather Bottle, and an increase in violent crime.

As a result, ‘Operation Monaco’ was set up between June and December during which undercover officers made a number of test purchases from drug dealers in the town resulting in a number of arrests, said Richard Potts, prosecuting.

Before the court were Adam Stephenson, 31, of St Leonard’s Road Colchester; Karlin Cavill, 25, of Old Road, Clacton; John Stone, 38, of Clacton Road, St Osyth; Benjamin Skelton, 32, of Shrub End Road, Colchester; Nigel Parkes, 56, of Layer Road, Abberton; Shane Dadds, 31, of Chase Court, Colchester; Stephanie Synmanska, 34, of Wimpole Road, Colchester; Sian-leigh McDonald, 26, of Gazelle Court, Colchester and Jordan Gibbins, 29, of Weyland Drive, Stanway.

The court heard that when police went Stephenson’s home they found £25,815 cash in a sock drawer and 685g of cocaine in a bag in the kitchen.

They also found designer footwear and clothing and jewellery at the property.

Stephenson admitted supplying 27.7g of cocaine, possession with intent to supply 685g of cocaine and possessing criminal property – namely £25,000 cash – and was jailed for six years and nine months.

Cavill admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of criminal property and breach of a suspended prison sentence. He was jailed for four years and three months.

Skelton admitted three charges of supplying Class A drugs to undercover police officers and one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and was jailed for three years and three months.

Stone admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of a wrap of cocaine and was given a two-year community order and banned from going to pubs and clubs in Colchester.

Syzmanska, a former teacher, admitted supplying two wraps of cocaine to an undercover police officer at the Royal Mortar pub and was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work.

Dadds admitted supplying a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of cocaine and was given a 24-month prison sentence suspended for two years and 150 hours unpaid work.

McDonald and Gibbins admitted being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and will be sentenced in July.

Parkes admitted being concerned in the supply of £1,400 of cocaine to an undercover officer and his sentence was also adjourned.

Mr Potts said police who were investigating the sale of cocaine by the F&K drug line discovered from phone cell site evidence that the line used the same cell site as Cavill’s personal phone thousands of times between April and October last year.

He said that on one occasion Skelton had supplied two bags of cocaine to undercover officers in the garden of the Leather Bottle pub in Shrub End Road, Colchester.

Steven Dyble for Skelton said he joined the army at 16 and had served in Afghanistan.

His marriage had broken up after he left the army in 2015 and got involved in selling drugs after getting into debt.

Mr Dyble said Stephenson, who had been a social user of cocaine, had run a successful air conditioning business but had been unable to work after being diagnosed with a debilitating medical condition.

Matthew Morgan for Cavill said his client had no previous convictions for supplying drugs and had agreed to be the holder of the F&K line after getting into debt.

Barry Gilbert for Dabbs said his client has no previous convictions and got involved with drug dealing after getting drunk

The court heard that Stone’s involvement was limited to pointing out a drug dealer at the Leather Bottle pub to an undercover officer.