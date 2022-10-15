News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Suffolk man accused of sex offences in relation to three women

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:30 AM October 15, 2022
Shane Farrow, of Spruce Avenue, Colchester, will have to wait until 2024 for a retrial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Jonathan Halliday will next appear before Ipswich Crown Court on December 21 - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk man accused of sex offences in relation to three women has been told he will have to wait until 2024 for his trial.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 14) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Jonathan Halliday, of Kelso Road, Bury St Edmunds.

Barristers in the case asked that no pleas should be taken from Halliday to allow time for more work to be done on the case.

Recorder Paul Garlick told Halliday that the earliest date his trial, which is expected to last between five and seven days, could take place was February 5, 2024.

There is currently a backlog in cases at crown courts around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic and strike action by barristers over pay.

A further hearing when Halliday will be expected to enter pleas to the charges which relate to four alleged victims will take place on December 21. Halliday’s unconditional bail was allowed to continue.


Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Could Suffolk lose its M&S stores as bosses announce closures?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Painters Cafe run by Tracey Ramos and husband Alan has moved to a bigger premises PICTURE: CHARLOTT

Food and Drink

Popular town centre café takes over former pub 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Tuddenham Mill near Newmarket

The 32 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Railway Farm Shop near Saxmundham

Retail

'It's been amazing': Owners of popular Suffolk farm shop to hand over reins

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon