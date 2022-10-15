Jonathan Halliday will next appear before Ipswich Crown Court on December 21 - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A Suffolk man accused of sex offences in relation to three women has been told he will have to wait until 2024 for his trial.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 14) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Jonathan Halliday, of Kelso Road, Bury St Edmunds.

Barristers in the case asked that no pleas should be taken from Halliday to allow time for more work to be done on the case.

Recorder Paul Garlick told Halliday that the earliest date his trial, which is expected to last between five and seven days, could take place was February 5, 2024.

There is currently a backlog in cases at crown courts around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic and strike action by barristers over pay.

A further hearing when Halliday will be expected to enter pleas to the charges which relate to four alleged victims will take place on December 21. Halliday’s unconditional bail was allowed to continue.



