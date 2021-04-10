Jailed in Suffolk: Foodbank burglar and man who bit police officer

Published: 8:00 AM April 10, 2021

A man who broke into a church hall was among those jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: PA

A man who assaulted two police officers, and a burglar who broke into a church hall and stole from an emergency foodbank, were among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Ayden Devine, 28, of no fixed address, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday to admit two charges of assaulting an emergency worker.

Devine headbutted one officer in the face and bit another on the arm at West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, on Tuesday.

He was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £50 in compensation to both officers.

Michael McCulloch, 46, of London Road, Brandon, appeared at the same court on Wednesday to admit one count of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

Michael McCulloch was jailed for 32 weeks - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

On Sunday, March 28, McCulloch broke into the Church Institute, in Brandon, and stole a safe containing £300, £70 vouchers and groceries from the foodbank.

On Friday, April 2, he attempted to break into Martin’s Furnishers, High Street, in Mildenhall.

He was jailed for 32 weeks and ordered to pay £375 in compensation.