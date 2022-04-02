News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Uninsured driver who drove while disqualified jailed for 36 weeks

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:44 AM April 2, 2022
Oliver Milton appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday

Dean Woodley was sentenced at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday - Credit: ARCHANT

A 60-year-old man who drove while disqualified and uninsured has been sentenced to 36 weeks in prison. 

Dean Woodley was arrested in Bury St Edmunds on February 15, on suspicion of driving offences. 

Woodley, of Millars Close in Walsham-le-Willows, was later charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. 

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 30, with a further 10 weeks for activating a previous suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified, which was previously given to Woodley at the same court on December 4 last year. 

Woodley was also disqualified from driving for 44 months. 

Ipswich Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

