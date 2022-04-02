Uninsured driver who drove while disqualified jailed for 36 weeks

Dean Woodley was sentenced at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday - Credit: ARCHANT

A 60-year-old man who drove while disqualified and uninsured has been sentenced to 36 weeks in prison.

Dean Woodley was arrested in Bury St Edmunds on February 15, on suspicion of driving offences.

Woodley, of Millars Close in Walsham-le-Willows, was later charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 30, with a further 10 weeks for activating a previous suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified, which was previously given to Woodley at the same court on December 4 last year.

Woodley was also disqualified from driving for 44 months.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Join our Ipswich Court Cases group on Facebook for more news about the justice system in the town.



