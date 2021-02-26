News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Breaking

Murder investigation into death of woman at Ipswich flat dropped

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:21 AM February 26, 2021    Updated: 7:22 AM February 26, 2021
Forensics attend the scene of a murder in Foundry Lane, Ipswich.

Forensics teams attend the flat in Foundry Lane, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A 55-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of a woman at an Ipswich flat has been released without charge.

A murder probe was launched after police were called by the ambulance service to a flat in Foundry Lane just before 3.30am on Thursday after a woman in her 60s was found dead.

Forensics teams were seen attending the scene after police revealed the death was being treated as suspicious.

Suffolk police confirmed a 55-year-old man from Ipswich, who is believed to have known the woman, had been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

However, a Home Office post-mortem examination was completed on Thursday evening and the initial conclusions were that the woman died from natural causes.

Police are no longer treating the death as suspicious.

The man has been released from police custody and will face no further action.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk Instagram star spreads body positivity for 'mid-size' girls through fashion
  2. 2 A140 closed this weekend to connect road to new roundabout
  3. 3 Suffolk events going ahead this summer which you can enjoy
  1. 4 Former bakery goes up for sale after restaurant plans fall through
  2. 5 Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck
  3. 6 Murder probe launched after woman found dead at Ipswich flat
  4. 7 Infection rates show slight rise in some districts
  5. 8 'I don't want to tarnish the good feelings I have with the fans' - Lambert on Celtic vacancy
  6. 9 Hair salon and cocktail bar opening new Suffolk site as demand 'goes bananas'
  7. 10 Covid patient admissions drop at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to

Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
The former TSB branch at 188 Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, which has been sold to Davey Bros

Suffolk

Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich striker James Norwood scores the opening goal at Hull City

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Impressive win for Blues at Hull

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Paul Lambert gives a hug to his Captain Luke Chambers at Hull City

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Hull City

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon