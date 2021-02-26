Breaking
Murder investigation into death of woman at Ipswich flat dropped
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A 55-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of a woman at an Ipswich flat has been released without charge.
A murder probe was launched after police were called by the ambulance service to a flat in Foundry Lane just before 3.30am on Thursday after a woman in her 60s was found dead.
Forensics teams were seen attending the scene after police revealed the death was being treated as suspicious.
Suffolk police confirmed a 55-year-old man from Ipswich, who is believed to have known the woman, had been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.
However, a Home Office post-mortem examination was completed on Thursday evening and the initial conclusions were that the woman died from natural causes.
Police are no longer treating the death as suspicious.
The man has been released from police custody and will face no further action.
