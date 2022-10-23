Judge's video link concerns after defendant sent 55-miles to Norwich

A judge has criticised a decision to stop defendants in custody from appearing at local courts by tv link from Martlesham police investigation centre.

Ipswich Crown Court Resident Judge, Martyn Levett, voiced his concerns after a defendant with mobility issues was taken on a 55 mile journey from Martlesham PIC to Norwich Magistrates Court for a preliminary hearing before appearing at Ipswich Crown Court via a tv link

Judge Levett said the journey to Norwich had taken around 90 minutes and described what happened as “an extraordinary chain of events”.

“For several years there has been a tv link between Martlesham police suite and the Ipswich Courts which enables speedy presentation of those in custody to the courts and avoids costly and unnecessary prisoner escorts travelling to and from Court.

“However this valuable technological link has been discontinued and the closure of the CVP ( Common Video Platform) live tv link operated at Martlesham PIC to feed live into the Ipswich Magistrates and Ipswich Crown Court now does not operate, although it still has operational capacity.

He said the consequence of the closure of the tv link in a recent case of a defendant with mobility issues was an “unnecessary and disproportionate delay” of “many, many, hours” leaving Ipswich Crown Court waiting until 5pm for a 2 pm hearing and eventually an adjournment overnight due to lack of court time.

Police said funding is no longer available for the technology. - Credit: Archant

A police spokesperson said: “This use of this technology was a pilot project for which the funding was no longer available.

“Plans were put in across with criminal justice partners to mitigate the impact of the closure of the link.

“Initiatives such as this continue to be considered through the local criminal justice board.”