Published: 11:53 AM March 18, 2021

An Ipswich man has been charged after white powder in rolled-up socks led police to discover a large amount of cash and suspected drugs.

Officers from Operation Sentinel were on patrol when they had reason to stop a man in Harland Street in the town yesterday at about midday.

He was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and was found in possession of four rolled-up socks that contained numerous capsules of white powder.

A search of his property recovered cash in the region of £38,000 while suspected drugs, estimated to have a street value of £40,000, were also recovered from the property.

The man was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Lirim Hoxha, 28, of Harland Street in Ipswich was subsequently charged with possession, with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property, namely cash, and remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich today, Thursday, March 18.

The Sentinel team provide enhanced coverage of Suffolk’s road network to proactively disrupt serious and organised criminal activity as well as increasing police visibility.



