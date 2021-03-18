News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

White powder in rolled-up socks leads police to £80k drugs and cash find

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 11:53 AM March 18, 2021   
Suffolk Police stock image

Police are appealing for information after a man was bitten by a dog in Kesgrave - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

An Ipswich man has been charged after white powder in rolled-up socks led police to discover a large amount of cash and suspected drugs.

Officers from Operation Sentinel were on patrol when they had reason to stop a man in Harland Street in the town yesterday at about midday.

He was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and was found in possession of four rolled-up socks that contained numerous capsules of white powder.

A search of his property recovered cash in the region of £38,000 while suspected drugs, estimated to have a street value of £40,000, were also recovered from the property.

The man was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Lirim Hoxha, 28, of Harland Street in Ipswich was subsequently charged with possession, with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property, namely cash, and remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich today, Thursday, March 18.

The Sentinel team provide enhanced coverage of Suffolk’s road network to proactively disrupt serious and organised criminal activity as well as increasing police visibility.


Most Read

  1. 1 How many of these 'hidden' Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  2. 2 Cowleys being lined up for Pompey job - with Ipswich at Fratton Park on Saturday!
  3. 3 Have you seen this man who helped assaulted woman?
  1. 4 Roads to become 'Quiet Lanes' to encourage better use of countryside
  2. 5 Controversial bid for 40 new homes rejected again
  3. 6 First look at Hadleigh's new £2.4million pool and leisure centre
  4. 7 Three Suffolk districts see small rise in Covid-19 cases
  5. 8 'Pep Guardiola would struggle with the team we've got'.... Ipswich Town fans on Twitter!
  6. 9 'It's something we have to get away from - Cook plays down impact of Norwood and Downes' absence
  7. 10 Bomb squad called after 25lb Second World War bomb found in field
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Coronavirus

Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
More pupils will be returning to school from September. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY

Coronavirus

How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
phoenix st peter academy lowestoft

Coronavirus

Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Sunderland players celebrate with the Papa John's Trophy after the 2021 final at Wembley Stadium, Lo

Twitter

'I'm a bit worried about Ipswich'... says top celebrity Sunderland fan

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon