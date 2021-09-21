Frustration and fear as burger van window smashed

Published: 11:15 AM September 21, 2021

The Ration Box burger van has been broken into leaving the owners frustrated - Credit: Jade Reed

The owner of an Ipswich burger van says her four-year-old daughter is scared people will break into the family home, after someone smashed the van's window this weekend.

Jade Reed, who owns the Ration Box burger van, said: "We have got a little four year old and it has scared her — thinking someone is now going to break into her home."

Mrs Reed explained, she had woken up on Sunday (September 19) to find someone had smashed the window of the van as it was parked in her driveway on Seven Road.

The window was smashed in at some point on Saturday evening - Credit: Jade Reed

Mrs Reed said: "I let my dog out at about 5.30 in the morning and I realised my back gate was open, but I did not think much of it, just shut it and locked it back up again.

"It wasn't until the next morning when we were walking around a car boot sale when one of our neighbours text me and told us the side window was smashed.

"It is quite tucked away and you have to squeeze down the side of it to get to the window so we did not know about it.

"When we got back we realised the door had been opened as it was left ajar and the window was all smashed."

Mrs Reed said she has been working hard to build up the burger van's reputation by working on a building site but is now frustrated she will have to pay to fix the window.

"We have been trying to build up the burger van but now set back with this cost of having the window smashed in," she said.

"We can't see that anything has been taken it just looks like they have got into the van and got disturbed but it looks like just a pointless break-in."

Suffolk police confirmed they had received a report of the incident.