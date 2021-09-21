News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Frustration and fear as burger van window smashed

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:15 AM September 21, 2021   
The Ration Box burger van has been broken into leaving the owners frustrated

The Ration Box burger van has been broken into leaving the owners frustrated - Credit: Jade Reed

The owner of an Ipswich burger van says her four-year-old daughter is scared people will break into the family home, after someone smashed the van's window this weekend.

Jade Reed, who owns the Ration Box burger van, said: "We have got a little four year old and it has scared her — thinking someone is now going to break into her home."

Mrs Reed explained, she had woken up on Sunday (September 19) to find someone had smashed the window of the van as it was parked in her driveway on Seven Road.

The window was smashed in at some point on Saturday evening

The window was smashed in at some point on Saturday evening - Credit: Jade Reed

Mrs Reed said: "I let my dog out at about 5.30 in the morning and I realised my back gate was open, but I did not think much of it, just shut it and locked it back up again. 

"It wasn't until the next morning when we were walking around a car boot sale when one of our neighbours text me and told us the side window was smashed.

"It is quite tucked away and you have to squeeze down the side of it to get to the window so we did not know about it. 

"When we got back we realised the door had been opened as it was left ajar and the window was all smashed."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after car crashes into supermarket sign
  2. 2 Flooding leaves main route through town 'impassable'
  3. 3 Emotional moment as family decides to cease farming in-hand
  1. 4 New online booking system for Suffolk recycling centres
  2. 5 Fuller Flavour: Can we sign Bonne permanently, please?
  3. 6 A14 reopens after serious crash leaves road closed for several hours
  4. 7 'We are sorry' - Council apologises for letting SEND children in Suffolk down
  5. 8 Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in A14 crash
  6. 9 Ndaba on Salford, Neville's advice, his brush with Ronaldo-mania and his goal of reaching the Ipswich Town first-team
  7. 10 Five fire engines called to red deer trapped in tree

Mrs Reed said she has been working hard to build up the burger van's reputation by working on a building site but is now frustrated she will have to pay to fix the window. 

"We have been trying to build up the burger van but now set back with this cost of having the window smashed in," she said.

"We can't see that anything has been taken it just looks like they have got into the van and got disturbed but it looks like just a pointless break-in."

Suffolk police confirmed they had received a report of the incident.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Macauley Bonne gives Town the lead.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town close out game to secure big win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Town players celebrate after the game.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town | Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich's 1-0 win at Lincoln

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook screams with delight at the final whistle.

Lincoln City vs Ipswich Town

Cook proud of players after Town hold on for elusive first win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The new road would meet the A14 at Rougham

Suffolk Live

Suffolk to miss worst of thunderstorms - but heavy downpours still expected

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon