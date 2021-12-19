Police search for Town fans after homophobic incident on train

Police want to speak to these Ipswich Town fans after a homophobic incident on a train from Plymouth to London in October. - Credit: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Police want to speak to a group of Ipswich Town fans after a homophobic incident on a train.

Officer say a group of football fans travelling on the 6.15pm service from Plymouth to Paddington on Sunday, October 31 were reported to be singing homophobic chants and making other passengers uncomfortable.

On Saturday, October 30, Ipswich Town lost 2-0 away at Plymouth.

Do you recognise these men? Police want to speak to these Ipswich Town fans after a homophobic incident on a train from Plymouth to London in October. - Credit: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Police believe the men in these images may be able to help them with their investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100082301.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.