News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Ipswich trio accused of avoiding tax on cigarettes

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:30 AM June 22, 2021   
Suffolk County Council has been told it would be illegal to disinvest in tobacco firms.

The trio are accused of fraudulent evasion of excise duty - Credit: PA

Three men accused of fraudulent evasion of excise duty following the seizure of 190,000 cigarettes and about 215kg of tobacco in Ipswich and Colchester are to face trial.

Before Ipswich Crown Court are Semko Mohamed, 47, of Wicklow Road, Ipswich; Amir Sarawan, 44, of Norwich Road, Ipswich; and Farang Yasin, 48, of Selwyn Close, Ipswich.

All three have denied being knowingly concerned in carrying, removing, depositing, harbouring, keeping or concealing tobacco products, which were chargeable with a duty, which had not been paid, with intent to defraud Her Majesty of any duty payable on the goods.

The offence is alleged to have taken place between December 31, 2014 and July 31, 2018.

Sarawak has also denied possessing criminal property, namely £16,600 and $1,500 and Yasin has denied possessing criminal property, namely £9,900.

All three are on bail until and their trial, which is expected to last four days, will take place in a two-week warned list commencing September 13.

Most Read

  1. 1 'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on former Ipswich boss Lambert
  2. 2 A12 re-opens after man seriously hurt in two-car crash
  3. 3 Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance
  1. 4 Community in shock after stabbing on Suffolk estate
  2. 5 Man in 40s dies following A12 crash
  3. 6 Town's former Director of Football reunited with McCarthy at Cardiff
  4. 7 Hawkins leaves Town after just one season as striker makes League Two move
  5. 8 Young footballer locked up for 12 years after 'vicious' machete attack
  6. 9 Former Town star's son scores to help Hartlepool secure dramatic return to EFL
  7. 10 Former Town loanee joins McCarthy's Cardiff side
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

West Bromwich Albion's Rekeem Harper

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town's Harper move held up by West Brom uncertainty

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police at the the scene of a stabbing at Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in hospital with serious injuries after Suffolk stabbing

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Birmingham City's Sam Cosgrove (left) and Reading's Andy Rinomhota battle for the ball during the Sk

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with 'ambitious move' for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A British directional road sign, one way right

Councils to be given powers to fine drivers £70

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon