Two arrests after homophobic incident on train carrying Ipswich Town fans
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after a homophobic incident on a train carrying Ipswich Town fans in October.
In December, police appealed to speak to a number of Ipswich Town fans after an incident on the 6.15pm service from Plymouth to Paddington on Sunday, October 31.
A group were reported to have been singing homophobic chants and making other passengers uncomfortable.
On Saturday, October 30, Ipswich Town had lost 2-1 away at Plymouth.
A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: "British Transport Police received a report of passengers making homophobic comments on a train from Plymouth to Paddington on Sunday 31 October."
Police arrested a 51-year-old man on Monday, January 10 and a 23-year-old man on Sunday, January 16.
Both have since been released pending further investigations.
An Ipswich Town Football Club spokesman said the club would not be commenting on the incident while enquiries are ongoing.
"We are a club that strongly stands against any form of abuse or hate," the spokesman added.
"We encourage supporters to report any such incidents to the police, stewards or Kick It Out."