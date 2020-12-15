Woman headbutted police officer in custody holding area

Published: 3:45 PM December 15, 2020

An Ipswich woman who headbutted a police officer has received a suspended prison sentence.

Adama Willis, 33, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday after previously pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer and using threatening words or behaviour.

The court heard how police were called to Newnham Court, Ipswich, on February 6 this year to find Willis and a man arguing.

Willis, who had been drinking, became abusive to officers and was arrested, Mark Milkovics, prosecuting, told the court.

While in the custody holding area at the police station, Willis began throwing herself around.

She then headbutted an officer to the mouth, causing a cut to the lip, the court heard.

Peter Spary, defending, said: "This lady clearly has a history with the police. She accepts her behaviour was poor.

"It is a serious offence to assault anyone with a headbutt. She is remorseful in relation to the officer getting injured.

"She has a particular view of the police which needs to be addressed."

The court heard that Willis had previous convictions of assaulting police officers.

Magistrates sentenced Willis, of Jasmine Close, Ipswich, to 12 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

She was also ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and up to 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Willis must also pay £150 in compensation to the police officer, costs of £145 and a victim surcharge of £128.