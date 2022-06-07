Farming equipment stolen from field in west Suffolk

This irrigation pump was taken from a field near Lakenheath - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A mobile irrigation pump has been stolen from a field near Lakenheath in west Suffolk.

The pump was taken from Sharper's Cor, a track off Highbridge Gravel Drove, on either Friday, June 3, or Saturday, June 4.

The field where the pump was located is only accessible to 4x4s or a farm vehicle.

A vehicle would have been required to steal the pump, which had a 1000-litre water tank attached.

Police believe the pump would have to have been towed away.

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/34679/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.