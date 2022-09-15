News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
19-year-old accused of strangling woman to go on trial in 2023

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:36 PM September 15, 2022
Isaac Tanna, of no fixed address, will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court next year.

The trial of a 19-year-old accused of attempting to strangle a woman and threatening her with a knife in a house in Bury St Edmunds will take place early next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (September 15) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Isaac Tanna of no fixed address. 

He pleaded not guilty to two offences of intentional strangulation which were allegedly committed on August 2 this year.

He also denied threatening the female victim of the alleged intentional strangulation charges with a kitchen knife in a property in St Andrew’s Street North, Bury St Edmunds on the same date.

His trial will take place on February 13 next year.

Judge Nicola Talbot-Hadley remanded Tanna in custody.

Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

