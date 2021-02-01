Man told 'you will be going to prison' after admitting rape
- Credit: ARCHANT
A west Suffolk man has been told by a judge that he will be going to prison after he admitted a charge of rape.
Nathaniel Cresswell, 22, of Thistledown Drive, Ixworth, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court and pleaded guilty to one count of rape and a further charge of sexual assault.
The court heard that the rape happened in June 2016, while the sexual assault took place in May 2019.
Judge Emma Peters ordered a report from the Probation Service to assess dangerousness.
Judge Peters told Cresswell: "You have pleaded guilty to two very serious matters.
"As you know, you will be going to prison, it is a question of how long and what type of sentence."
The judge added that Cresswell will now have to sign the sex offenders' register, and released him on conditional bail ahead of his sentence.
Cresswell will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on March 11.